Mohbad’s Brother Denies Demanding N3m In Late Singer’s Case

The brother of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura Aloba has denied allegations made by Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi during a press conference advocating for justice.
Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Fabiyi claimed that Adura offered him three million naira to access a video allegedly showing Mohbad fighting with his wife, Omowunmi, which purportedly led to the singer falling down a staircase and breaking his neck.
During a conference interview, Adura refuted the claims, asserting that he would never withhold evidence that could help uncover the truth about his brother’s death.
Audra said: “Firstly, I don’t have much to say because this case is in court already. I can’t know what killed my brother and be silent about it.”
Adura claimed that the video in question was recorded by Mohbad three years ago and was stored on a phone he had sold to a friend.
READ ALSO:
- Mohbad’s Wife, Omowunmi Marks Singer’s 28th Birthday With Memorable Video.
- Mohbad: Concerns Over Prosecution Amid Ongoing Coroner’s Inquest.
- Mohbad’s Wife, Wunmi Agrees To DNA Test For Son’s Paternity
He emphasized that he was unaware of the video’s existence until it surfaced and clarified that he was not the person who shared it with the actor.
He added: “The video is from three years ago, and I had it on my phone because Mohbad recorded it. However, I’m not the one who sent the actor the video. I sold the phone the video was on to my friend. I had no idea such a video existed.”
As the case proceeds in court, the public remains hopeful for clarity and justice in uncovering the truth behind Mohbad’s untimely passing.
Watch the video below;