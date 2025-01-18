Mohbad’s Brother Denies Demanding N3m In Late Singer’s Case

Share

The brother of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Adura Aloba has denied allegations made by Nigerian actor, Yomi Fabiyi during a press conference advocating for justice.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Fabiyi claimed that Adura offered him three million naira to access a video allegedly showing Mohbad fighting with his wife, Omowunmi, which purportedly led to the singer falling down a staircase and breaking his neck.

During a conference interview, Adura refuted the claims, asserting that he would never withhold evidence that could help uncover the truth about his brother’s death.

Audra said: “Firstly, I don’t have much to say because this case is in court already. I can’t know what killed my brother and be silent about it.”

Adura claimed that the video in question was recorded by Mohbad three years ago and was stored on a phone he had sold to a friend.

READ ALSO:

He emphasized that he was unaware of the video’s existence until it surfaced and clarified that he was not the person who shared it with the actor.

He added: “The video is from three years ago, and I had it on my phone because Mohbad recorded it. However, I’m not the one who sent the actor the video. I sold the phone the video was on to my friend. I had no idea such a video existed.”

As the case proceeds in court, the public remains hopeful for clarity and justice in uncovering the truth behind Mohbad’s untimely passing.

Watch the video below;

Share

Please follow and like us: