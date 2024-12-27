Mohbad’s Brother, Adura, Seeks Public Apology From Yomi Fabiyi, Others Over TikTok Account

Share

Younger brother of late Hip Hop singer, Ileri-Oluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, Adura Aloba, has sought public apology from actor Yomi Fabiyi, Damola Ayinde and others for allegedly having unauthorised access to his personal TikTok account and using same to discredit him.

Adura made this known on Tuesday during an encounter with journalists in Lagos, where he disclosed his plans to instigate a legal action against Fabiyi, Ayinde and all those involved in the alleged intrusion into his privacy.

Adura had drawn a legal battle with Fabiyi, seeking 1 billion naira as damages done to his person over the latter’s alleged allegations, evidence tampering and fraudulent activities that have unjustly implicated him.

“The hacking of my personal tiktok account had led to fraudulent posts, interactions, and messages being attributed to me without my knowledge or consent.

“Yomi Fabiyi posted a petition claiming to have communicated directly with me and there were evidences on this. “However, the alleged messages were orchestrated by Damola Ayinde, who used my compromised account.

Despite the evidence circulating that these malicious actions were the work of Damola Ayinde, Fabiyi has consistently continued to publicly malign me.

“He even visited the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja, but has also refused to withdraw his statements or tender an apology. Instead, he has been persistent in tarnishing my name, which I find to be malicious.

“My primary goal is to prove my innocence and expose the malicious actions of those who have tried to tarnish my reputation.

“I also demand that Mr. Yomi Fabiyi cease his defamatory actions, retract his statements, and issue a public apology for the harm he has caused me.

“I stand firm in my pursuit of justice and fairness, and I appreciate the public’s support as I fight to clear my name.”

While seeking justice for the soul of his late brother, Ileri-Oluwa Aloba, (Mohbad) Adura thanked Nigerians for the support given to their family during the trying period, saying with their kind support, Mohbad’s death would surely not be in vain.

