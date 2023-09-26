Mohbad’s Body Shouldn’t Be Reburied In Ikorodu – Nigerian Man (Video)

An unidentified Nigerian man has revealved why late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s body must not be buried for the second time in Ikorodu.

The man sternly warns Mohbad’s close companions against burying Mohbad in Ikorodu after the completion of the autopsy.

He urges Nigerians, including his fans to come together to contribute funds for a proper burial ground.

His warning was a result of the previous exhumation of Mohbad’s body by the Nigerian Police Force last Thursday, September 21.

Sparking concerns about the dignity and respect in the burial process, the man pleaded with fans and lovers of the late singer to contribute money for a proper burial ground, saying he doesn’t deserved to be buried in Ikorodu.

He said, “Look here, don’t bring back Mohbad’s body to Ikorodu. He doesn’t deserve to be buried in that kind of place.

“If it’s for fans to contribute N500 each to afford his body being buried at Ikoyi Cemetery, it’s not too much.

“And for the government, since you exhumed him, we’ve not heard anything. We won’t rest until we get Justice.”

