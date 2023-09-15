Mohbad’s Body May Be Exhumed For Investigation – Police

The spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has said that the body of the deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, who was popularly known as Mohbad, could potentially be exhumed as part of the ongoing investigation.

New Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Mohbad passed away at the age of 27, after which he was laid to rest the following day in the Ikorodu area of the state.

It would be recalled that there has been controversy surrounding the cause of his death with Nigerians pointing fingers at different persons.

Speaking on the development in an interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Hundeyin said the police command was committed to conducting a thorough investigation into Mohbad’s death and would spare no effort in doing so.

The police spokesman said, “The Force PRO issued a statement this evening saying that investigation would commence. And that is what we are going to do. If need be, the body would be exhumed. It’s not too late.

The body can be exhumed. An autopsy can be performed, and the [Force PRO’s] statement also states that people should bring whatever information they have to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

“That is because we don’t want to do hierarchy anymore. Take it to Force headquarters, bring it to Lagos State command, it doesn’t matter. We are going to harmonise it within ourselves and ensure that justice is done.”