Mohbad’s Autopsy Results To Be Ready 3-4 Weeks – Forensic Expert

His death, however, garnered a lot of controversies, prompting Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

The inquest, which began on Oct. 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking to the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, Somiari said; “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”

He said, “We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,”

Also testifying, Mr Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spendy, said that he saw the deceased last a day before his death.

He said that both of them attended a concert at Ikorodu and returned to his house after which he left before the singer’s death.

Mrs Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, urged the parents of the deceased to channel their grievances to the court of law in respect of the paternity of the singer’s child, instead of going through social media.

The Coroner, Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, adjourned the case until April 15, urging all parties in the inquest to be present on that day.