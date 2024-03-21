Mohbad’s Autopsy Results To Be Ready 3-4 Weeks – Forensic Expert

Six months after the tragic death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, the Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, has revealed that the autopsy results for the late singer will be available within the next three to four weeks.
Dr Somiari made this known on Wednesday while testifying during a Corner’s Inquest into the death of the singer.
Speaking at the court, the forensic expert who was witness was cross-examined by defence counsel assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.
New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died at the age of 26, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner and was buried the following day.
His death, however, garnered a lot of controversies, prompting Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.
The inquest, which began on Oct. 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.
Speaking to the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, Somiari said; “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.
“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.”
He said, “We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad,”
Also testifying, Mr Sadiq Ayobami, popularly called Spendy, said that he saw the deceased last a day before his death.
He said that both of them attended a concert at Ikorodu and returned to his house after which he left before the singer’s death.
Mrs Abiodun Kolawole, an activist representing the African Women Lawyers Association, urged the parents of the deceased to channel their grievances to the court of law in respect of the paternity of the singer’s child, instead of going through social media.
The Coroner, Magistrate T. A. Shotobi, adjourned the case until April 15, urging all parties in the inquest to be present on that day.