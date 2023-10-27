Mohbad’s Aunt Queries Omowunmi Over Blood-Soaked Clothes Found In Their Home (Video)

Following the controversy surrounding the death of Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the late singer’s aunt has criticized his wife, Omowunmi.

It would be recalled that since the singer’s demise, apart from Naira Marley and Sam Larry who was tagged by many as a prime suspect, many have also accused his wife of being responsible for his death.

However, in a shocking development, Mohbad’s aunt, in a viral video, questioned the presence of blood-soaked clothes at the time of the singer’s death.

This accusation is coming after Mohbad’s father on Wednesday, October 25, claims during the coroner’s inquest, which was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding his son’s death about Omowunmi’s unfaithfulness to his late son.

He alleged that his wife had been unfaithful to him and even laced his noodles with sleeping pills.

He also alleged that Wunmi was having an affair with one of his signees in the house.

Questioning Mohbad’s wife, his aunt queried Omowunmi, on what she saw when she visited their home.

According to her, she saw numerous clothes soaked in blood, which got her in a state of confusion.

She went on to assert that if Omowunmi played a role in Mohbad’s demise, she would not go unpunished, as she levied severe curses against her.

She said in Yoruba dialect, “Wunmi, are you suggesting that Mohbad’s father is lying about you? When I arrived at your house after MohBad died, I observed numerous clothes that were saturated in blood.

“I was incredibly surprised and felt compelled to ask my sister why the clothes had so much blood on them.

“No one has interrogated you yet. If you are involved in Mohbad’s death, you will not escape the consequences.

“God will utilize the blood ties between Mohbad and me to punish you. I have many things to say, but I am restraining myself. You will not evade it.”

Watch the video below: