Mohbad: X Users Drags Kemi Olulonyo, VeryDarkMan Over DNA Result

An X user simply identified as Wummy Dero has stir-up reactions online hours after the result of the DNA result of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s son, Liam, is made public.

It would be recalled that after the painful demise of the late singer, Nigerians who are seeking justice for Mohbad have taken to their respective social pages to call for a DNA test in order to determine the paternity of his 5-month-old son.

However, in a new update, a Twitter user @Wummy Dero has taken to X page in a post to tweet about the DNA test, saying it’s out.

She tweeted, “The DNA for Mohbad’s son has been out, and y’all all of a sudden quiet. Ev!l much!!”

READ ALSO:

With the news of the DNA test, many have expressed scepticism due to the absence of any concrete evidence supporting the claim.

As of now, no official DNA test results have been made public.

But in the wake of these allegations, some Twitter users called for the arrest of investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo and TikToker’s VeryDarkMan, who had been actively advocating for the DNA test.

Netizens Reactions;

@Real Ademi Bukola commented; “And they wanted to finish this lady because of linked chat! I wonder if couples don’t quarrel. Smh! As a woman, you’re already in soup if your husband doesn’t die a natural death, especially my Yoruba people.”

@BeautyKillsMontage remarked; “Very Black Man and co in the mud.”

@Call Me Juliee added; “The people that dragged his wife. Congratulations, guys, the result is out, go and collect it.”

@Xclusive Rahmat quipped; “Let’s pray Very Dark Man accepts the result first. Because he is the all-knowing.”

@Gold Rukky noted; “Y’all just put that innocent baby and her mother through stress.”

@Xxquisite Fola opined; “Dem suppose beat Aunty Kemi and that yeye guy.”

@Mama Dee said; “I said it, I seriously detest that Very Dark Man dirty clown.”

@Ayofaleye said; “Just imagine the trauma.”

See below;