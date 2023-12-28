Mohbad Will Reincarnate In Three Years – Adetoun

Nigerian activist, Adetoun Onajobi has claimed that the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad would reincarnate into a family unrelated to his paternal or maternal side in three years.

Speaking in a recent interview, Adetoun who identifies herself as a prophetess stated that Mohbad tried to re-incarnate through a pregnant woman but he was rejected.

According to her, Mohbad’s spirit reached a pregnant woman and asked to live in her body, but she declined.

According to the prophetess, Mohbad reportedly intended to reincarnate by integrating himself with her unborn child, but she fled after refusing his request.

She said;‘’ Mohbad is now in his resting place. He went to meet a pregnant woman and asked that he should enter her body.

“The pregnant woman ran away and refused. Go and write it down, in three years, Mohbad will re-incarnate into another family and not into his paternal or maternal family.”

‘’People have to be careful about Liam. He has a staff with him”