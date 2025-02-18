Mohbad: We’re Not Involved In Controversies, Says OPC

Share

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), has distanced itself from the prolonged controversies generated by the death of the late hiphop artiste, Iretioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The OPC also warned that nobody should use the name of the organisation to truncate proper investigation into the death of the hip-hop star.

Mohbad, a popular hip- hop singer died in November, 2023 and the death has continued to generate controversies with different groups seeking justice for the late singer.

In a statement made available to the media by the Publicity Secretary of the organization, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, the OPC said the circumstances leading to the death of the late hip-hop singer was a sad reminder, and an irreparable loss to the Yoruba, warning also that the name of OPC should not be dragged into the controversies.

He said: “We are concerned by the various reports linking the OPC with the stories of the late hip-hop artiste Iretioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

“Since its inception in 1994,OPC under the leadership of our father and leader, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubal -ways been at the vanguard of seeking justice, no matter, who is involved.

But we are not in any way involved in the issue relating to the late artiste. “Whatever comrade Damilare Ibrahim Koleosho, also known as King White did was on his own volition, the OPC was not involved.

“King White has been warned, on three occasions, not to drag the name of the organisation into the lingering controversies surrounding the investigation on the death of the late Mohbad.

“He had also written an undertaking making a pledge not to be involved in the issue and that is still binding on him.

However, we are using this medium to tell the public that OPC is not involved in the Mohbad’s issue and that the leadership of the organisation has dissociated itself from the controversies generated by the death of the late singer.

“We are also using this medium to clear the air and distance ourselves from King White, who was alleged to have been truncating investigation into the death of the singer.

“OPC will never stop any interested individual or group from seeking justice for the soul of the late singer, especially on issue that is as sensitive as that. Koleosho (King White) is not, in any way, representing the interest of the OPC.

“The late Mohbad is a figure whose memories lingers on. We should allow relevant organisations to investigate or unravel the cause of the death and in doing that nobody should drag the name of the OPC into the matter.

Whoever that is involved should be arrested and be made to face the wrath of the law,” Oguntimehin said.

Share

Please follow and like us: