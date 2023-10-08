Mohbad: We Responded to Police Inquiry Since September 28 –NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked claims by the Lagos State Police Command that it had yet to respond to an inquiry on allegations bordering on the arrest and detention of the late afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (aka MohBad), saying its position was sent and received on Thursday, September 28.

In a statement, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the anti-narcotic agency said the clarification became compelling follow- ing enquiry by the media on the police’s claim at last Friday’s press conference. The agency reiterated its earlier position that the late MohBad was “never” arrested by its operatives, nor was he “ever” detained prior to his death.

“Indeed, to show the seriousness with which the agency treated the issue, our formal response dated Thursday 28th September 2023 was sent by flight to Lagos, delivered and received by the police the same Thursday 28th September.

“The summary of our response is reproduced below for the benefit of the inquiring public: “We also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka MohBad, was arrested and detained by NDLEA on the 24th of February 2022 and given a substance to drink.

“In response to this allegation, we wish to state categorically that MohBad was never arrested nor was he ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after. “The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise”, the drug law enforcement body said.