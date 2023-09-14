Mohbad Wasn’t Killed By Juju – Speed Darlington (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington on Thursday claimed that Mohbad’s death wasn’t caused by juju, and anyone who thinks so is primitive.

He made this statement while he was in a live video session with his fans as he reacted to Mohbad’s death.

According to him, he heard the news of Mohbad’s death from his fans, expressing shock, the musician wondered what would have killed him at such a very young age.

Speed Darlington insists that the cause of his death cannot be juju since people usually die of juju when people are in competition with each other.

He said, “It is when jealous individuals seek to bring down their rich peers that such crude methods are employed, but that Mohbad isn’t rich enough to attract such kind of jealousy”.

