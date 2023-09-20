Mohbad Wasn’t Dead, He Told Me In Dream – Nigerian Man

A Nigerian man simply identified with his Titok handle @officialkingwhiteO on Wednesday dropped a shocking revelation as regards the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad.

Sharing the dream revelation he had about the late singer, the man in the video shared online maintained that the late singer didn’t die a natural death.

According to him, Mohbad was still alive as of the time he was buried.

Speaking further, he stated that the singer’s son, Liam, will do ‘wonders’ before he gets to three years old.

He said, “When people said they had a dream about Mohbad, I didn’t believe them. He has finally appeared; he said you should hold his father well. He said he wasn’t dead when he was buried, he was only in a dream state and on a journey to save others in bondage only to be killed before I woke up.

“He is a messenger who has passed his messages through his song and he left a piece of him by giving birth to himself in his son. Note my words, before that boy becomes three years old, he’d start to perform wonder.”

Jezhi_yaks said: “Abeg from now anybody ma wan talk, make use English abeg, this case now na National issue no be tribal case abeg.”

Qudee_vybz commented: “I swear, even me I dey see am. His head is too strong.”

Official_glory_gee said: “Let me explain to you guys. He said imole daddy should be held responsible that his father no much about the death of his son and again Imole is God sent and also Imole son we replace imole very soon.”

Qudee_vybz added: “You don’t bury someone alive. They must come back for you.”

