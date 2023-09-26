Mohbad Was Brought In Dead – Perez Medcare Hospital

Following the controversy surrounding the death of the late Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, the medical hospital in which the late singer was brought in and administered treatment, Perez Medcare Hospital has broken its silence.

Speaking on the demise of the singer, the management of the hospital claimed that the late 27-year-old rapper who came in on Tuesday, September 12, was brought in dead.

In a press statement issued on Monday evening, September 25, the Perez Medcare Hospital maintained that Mohbad was brought in around 4:30 pm on the said day with no sign of life in him.

The hospital also debunked rumours speculating that the singer was admitted to the hospital.

The statement reads, “Attention of the Perez Medcare Hospital has been drawn to the misleading information being circulated in some social media platforms that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (AKA Mohbad) died in our medical facility.

“We consider it pertinent to put on record that his lifeless body was brought to our medical facility around 04:30 pm on the 12th of September 2023, and after assessment by our medical team, it was discovered that there was no sign of life in him, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated.

“On attempting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation, CPR, rigour mortis (stiffening of some parts of the body in relation to death) was observed and we informed the persons who brought him that it was a case of BID (Brought in Dead).

“Upon inquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, we were informed that Mohbad was being treated at home by a nurse who administered injections to him.

“Let it be known that Mohbad was never admitted to our hospital and was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital.

“Also, the nurse who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not our staff and the video of the medical facility circulating on the internet in which the late singer is seen alive and receiving treatment is not our Hospital.”