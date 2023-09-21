Mohbad Was Alive When He Arrived Hospital – Eyewitness

An eyewitness who claimed to be present at the hospital when the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad was brought in has made a shocking revelation about what transpired in the hospital leading to the late singer’s demise.

Giving more insight into his death, the eyewitness narrated the tragic events that happened on that fateful day.

According to the eyewitness who left a voicemail to explain, he stated that Mohbad was still very much alive when he arrived at the hospital.

He revealed that Mohbad and his friends entered the medical facility and that he was seated in the lobby when Mohbad and his friends arrived.

When he was approached by the witness, who was eager to take a photo with the artist, Mohbad, despite his illness, maintained his demeanour. The whiteness of Mohbad’s eyes indicates that he posed for the photograph prior to checking into a hospital ward.

After 30 minutes, the eyewitness observed a sudden flurry of activity among the nurses and other people in the room where Mohbad had been admitted.

The eyewitness became worried and had to ask about what was going on and why the unsettled feeling was in the air, the witness claimed that the nurses told him that Mohbad had been pronounced dead.

However, even though Mohbad was completely shirtless, the witness thought it odd that his friends had quickly removed his “lifeless” body from the hospital.

But the eyewitness raised a crucial query: why did Mohbad’s companions not leave him in the hospital for a longer period of time, allowing the medical staff to at least try to save him?

Many others were perplexed and searching for explanations as they hurried Mohbad’s body out of the hospital.