MohBad Vomited After Being Injected, Witness Tells Court

The Lagos State Coroners’ Court, Ikorodu on Wednesday informed that the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad started vomiting after he was administered an injection by a nurse.

This revelation was made public by MohBad’s Disc Jockey, Ajisegiri Ayobami while testifying before the Coroner looking into the circumstances of the demise of MohBad.

Specifically revealing that the late singer vomited Noodles his (MohBad) brother, Adura Aloba, prepared for him, the witness confirmed that they went for a show at Ikorodu, and on their way back, their Prado Jeep was blocked, and he saw MohBad come down from his Jeep to fight his friend, Primeboy, and in the process, he got injured.

Ayobami, who further hinted to the court that though the wound was initially a small cut on his hand, maintained that on getting home, and at midnight, the affected hand had become swollen.

The witness pointed out that though efforts were made to put a call through to MohBad’s nurse, one of their team members then suggested that he had a nurse who was eventually called upon to administer the said injection to him.

While insisting that MohBad was very fine before the nurse came, he said the late singer had slept before he was administered the injection.

In the words of the witness, “There was water on the floor in MohBad’s room. I went to get a mop to clean the floor when his wife shouted my name from upstairs that I should come back.

“When I got there, I noticed that MohBad had collapsed and had vomited the Indomie Noodles that he had eaten, and goosebumps were on his body.

“The nurse said we should go and get him drugs, and while we were at the pharmacy, I called the house to know how he was feeling, and they said I should come back.

“When I got back, they were already trying to put him in a neighbour’s car to get him to the hospital, but with the way I saw him, he was lifeless, his eyes were closed, and his hands were falling. When we got to the hospital, he was confirmed dead.”