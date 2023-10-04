MohBad: Tonto Dikeh Raises Concern Over Naira Marley’s Arrest

Following the arrest of Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley, a Nollywood actress and a strong voice in the call for justice for MohBad, Tonto Dikeh has expressed concern over the fight for justice for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba who died on September 12 under controversial circumstance.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Naira Marley in a tweet announced his arrival in Lagos on Tuesday night to aid in the ongoing inquiry into Mohbad’s death.

Correspondingly, the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed Naira’s arrest in a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter), noting that Naira is in police custody and being interrogated and other investigation activities are being conducted.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Naira Marley’s arrest, Tonto Dikeh highlighted Naira Marley’s degree of confidence, noting that it appears to be that of a top political underdog.

In a message to the underdogs, she told them to either drop him or have their names broadcast to the public.

“Naira Marley’s confidence looks to me like he has some top political underdogs by his side.

Now one of 2 things, You all better drop him and let us have the justice we deserve or we will start fishing your names out.

Right now we don’t care about y’all, we want.

“A wanted Criminal in an ongoing bu&ly and possibly alleged murd@r investigation is here to ASSIST THE POLICE IN FIGURING OUT HIS CRIME…

I HAVE FAITH IN MY COUNTRY, we will get our justice”.