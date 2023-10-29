MohBad, Tonto Dikeh Pens Heartfelt Message, Vows To Get Justice

Nollywood actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has penned a heartfelt message to the late Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Sunday Telegraph reports that it has been close to two months since the 27-year-old singer passed away under some controversial circumstances, and the police are still yet to ascertain the cause of his death as they intensify their investigation into the cause of his death.

Reminiscing the tragic demise of the late singer, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to express her grievances, saying his death still hurts like it did on the first day he was pronounced dead.

She emphasized how a few tears rolled down her eyes while listening to his music due to her belief in his ability to bring liberation.

She also expressed her love for the late singer, assuring him that in the days ahead, he would be able to rest in peace, as she is determined to see that he gets the justice he deserves.

“Our hearts still very sore…

I danced to your songs yesterday.

I cried a little bit not from pain this time around but for your Light that will liberate us all…

We love you our carpenter with Charisma.

Soon you’ll be resting well in Power/Peace..

ITS A PROMISE, we will get you JUSTICE”.