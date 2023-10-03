Mohbad: Teebillz Tenders Apology For Supporting Naira Marley

Nigerian Music Executive and estranged husband of Tiwa Salvage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz has taken to his social media handle to tender an unreserved apology to Nigerians after defending Naira Marley and Zinoleesky over the demise of Mohbad.

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram page, Teebillz had earlier criticised cancel culture as he begged Nigerians to forgive the Marlian Music boss, Naira Marley for his alleged physical assault on the late singer, Mohbad prior to his death.

Many Nigerians were outraged by Teebillz’s defence of Naira Marley and Zinoleesky, resulting in a lot of backlash and threats from online users.

However, in a new development, Teebillz chose to rephrase his statement after his unpopular viewpoint was not well welcomed online.

In a new statement via his Instagram page, the talent manager wrote an apology statement in which he acknowledged being insensitive in his prior post and also claimed his intentions were never to sabotage. He wrote: “I’m sincerely sorry for the insensitivity of my earlier post! I don’t mean to undermine anyone’s feelings or opinion…….I just rather be of help to this young man than judge him based on association alongside being a product of his environment!!! “MENTAL HEALTH played a major role in MOHBAD’s last days whether you agree with me or not! ZINO is definitely feeling the impact too mentally now!!! My heart also goes out to SOLID STAR…..”