Mohbad: Teebillz Asks Nigerians To Forgive Naira Marley

The estranged husband of Tiwa Salvage, Teebillz has wadded into the sudden demise of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad as he called on Nigerians to forgive Naira Marley.

It would be recalled that Nigerians are currently seeking justice for Mohbad as the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown.

Following his death Nigerians have criticized Naira Marley and Sam Larry over his assaults, physical abuse, negligence and an alleged attack on his late ex-signee, Mohbad.

Teebillz, a Music Executive who spoke via his social media handle on Monday said, “Marlian Records had invested in Mohbad’s talent before his unfortunate passing, despite facing accusations of mistreatment and assault”.

In a now-deleted post on his Instagram page, the talent manager called for forgiveness for Naira Marley’s “shortcomings” and prayed that God grants him a second chance to fulfil his role as a respected leader and influencer.

He wrote, “Too young too talented to throw under the bus of cancel culture! One of the best writers of the new age! Guilty by association is not a deliberate crime to me…….

“I pray ppl forgive Naira Marley for his shortcomings and I hope God gives him a 2nd chance to attain his blessings as a bonified leader and influencer!

“Just yesterday when everyone and their mama was a glorified Marlian…… Naira believed and invested in Imole’s talent when none of the after-death advocates of love did….

“!!! May our creator bless us where we lack knowledge and wisdom!”