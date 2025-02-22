Mohbad Sustained Injury From Punching Car’s Glass – Wunmi

Share

The wife of late singer, Mohbad, Wunmi, has revealed how the singer sustained injury before his tragic passing.

According to Wunmi, he accidentally punched a Prado SUV’s glass during a confrontation with his friend, Prime Boy.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that after Mohbad’s demise, Prime Boy was initially considered a prime suspect, with many Nigerians alleging he used supernatural means against the singer during their altercation. However, Wunmi has now clarified the true circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking in a recent interview on TVC’s Your Viewshow, she explained that the altercation took place at a show, and during the heat of the moment, Mohbad mistakenly struck the vehicle’s glass instead of Prime Boy.

READ ALSO:

“My husband sustained an injury at the show when he wanted to punch Prime Boy, but he mistakenly hit the Prado glass instead. He refused to go to the hospital because he had a phobia of it due to the NDLEA saga.

“That was why we had to call a nurse to treat him at home when his hand started swelling. His own personal nurse was not around.”

Her revelation has sparked fresh discussions about the events leading up to Mohbad’s passing, further intensifying the call for justice in the ongoing investigation.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGWUEEGpEOs/?igsh=MWxjeXh6OGI3Y3g5ag==

Share

Please follow and like us: