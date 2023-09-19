Mohbad Spirit Strong, Sleep Come Hard Me – Davido

Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has revealed how restless he has become after the death of Mohbad.

Since the tragic demise of Mohbad, who died on Tuesday, September 12, at the young age of 27, many Nigerians have joined in the search for justice for the young singer amid speculations that he was allegedly murdered by his former record label.

With the case getting deeper, a lot of Nigerians have called out Marlian record boss, Naira Marley for having a hand in the death of Mohbad.

This comes after a series of video footages were shared online where the crew and gangs of Naira Marley were seen attacking Mohbad at public places.

Many celebrities have joined fans and loved ones to seek justice for Mohbad. However, in a new update, Davido has taken to his Instagram story to share that he has been restless since the day Mohbad died.

According to him, he has been restless because the spirit of Mohbad is very story.