Mohbad Song Top NO.1 On Apple Music Chart

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad’s song ‘Peace’ sits at number one on Apple Music Top 100 chart, after his tragic death.

It would be recalled that the singer died at a very young age of 27, on Tuesday, September 12, and the cause of his death remains unclear till date, leaving fans outraged.

However, one of his singles titled, ‘Peace’ is currently sitting at number one on Apple Music’s Top 100, followed by ‘Ask About Me’ sitting at number two, displacing Burna Boy‘s ‘City Boys’ at number 3.

READ ALSO:

‘Beast & Peace’ and ‘Feel Good’ singles also took the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the streaming platform, showing endless love from his fans and supporters.

Amidst the massive love, fans express worry about the necessary safety and love reaching his wife and their five-month-old baby.

Fans’ reactions as Mohbad ‘s song tops Apple Music chart, many claim it’s glory after death.

godspower_omoveh said: “He wasn’t in any record label so please, His family should find out who controls his bank account that is connected to these payment platforms. The boy is making huge money at d£ath. So that someone else won’t take it because the parents ain’t too educated on these things”

tkinzystar penned: “May we not only be celebrated in our death. Just look at this!!!! ️️️”

shutter__bg7 wrote: “Not happy man, this never happened when my bro was alive.”

obaksolo opined: “Glory after Death. Make dem hand over him Catalog to his Wife abeg”

ladyque_1 penned: “I hope his son and wife benefit from the proceeds”

psiykehimself_ stated: “Real ones been listening before he died ️”