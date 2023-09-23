Mohbad Sets New Record On Spotify After Demise

Late singer and rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad’s latest EP, ‘Blessed’ has set a new record as the first EP to reach number one on Spotify Nigeria weekly albums chart.

He achieved the feat posthumously after the EP topped this week’s album chart.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad died at age 27, under controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023.

However, his singles and projects have been dominating music streaming platforms in Nigeria after his sudden demise.

His songs, ‘Peace’, ‘Feel Good’, ‘Ask About Me’, ‘Beast and Peace’ are among the top 10 songs on Apple Music Nigeria.

He topped the Spotify Nigeria singles chart with ‘Ask About Me.’

His EP, ‘Blessed’ also entered the top 20 on UK Apple music albums chart.