April 5, 2024
Mohbad: Sarah Martins Knocks Wunmi Over STD’s Allegations

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to knock the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi following a recent online drama with her sister.

The movie star took to her Instagram page in a lengthy post to express her disappointment with Wunmi folowing her elder sister’s outrageous charges against the late musician.

New Telegraph recalls that Wunmi’s sister had in a video post asserted that Mohbad had infected his wife with STDs when he was alive.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the allegations, Sarah voiced her disappointment that Wunmi’s sister dared to accuse Mohbad in such a blatant manner and that his wife had allowed it.

She said; “At this point, Wunmi is doing too much! Kai! Some women do get sense true true…

“Your kwashiorkor sister had the effrontery to boldly come online to accuse your so-called beloved late husband of giving you a series of infections when he was alive and you allowed it???

“Why are u so scared to do DNA tho? If I were you, I would have done it long ago to clear my name and protect the legacy of my late husband!.”

“When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking Mohbad?????

I am so disappointed in you!

Kai!!!! Such a senseless widow!.”

