Mohbad: Reps Summon Naira Marley Over Late Singer’s Royalties, Music Rights

The House of Representatives has summoned controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley over royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, otherwise known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph reports that the invitation was sent through the House joint committee on justice, youth and legislative compliance.

It also invited the manager of the late singer, Jiggy Adeoye to an interactive session slated to hold next week on Tuesday, October 31.

Mohbad, an ex-signee of Naira Marley’s record label died at 27 under unclear circumstances on 12 September.

The House had resolved to wade into the matter following the adoption of a motion moved by Hon Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

Benson had called for a review of relevant laws guiding the entertainment industry as well as copyright laws while expressing concerns about the contracts and agreements that entertainers are compelled to sign

The lawmakers during the debate on the matter at the plenary session on September 26 also assured the family of Mohbad of its commitment to secure proper compensation and royalties from his musical works.

The House further resolved to monitor the investigation surrounding his death and royalties accruing to him.

In a letter dated October 26, 2023, signed by the Committee’s Clerk, Barr. Yusuf Ibrahim, the house said both Naira Marley and Mohbad’s manager were needed to guide the committee on further legislative action.

The letter was routed through the President of the Performing Musicians Associations of Nigeria.

The letter reads: “The House Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance invites you and the legal team of MOHBAD for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 concerning the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad and to ascertain the level of your interaction with other relevant copyright organizations, such information will guide the committee on further legislative action.

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative compliance scheduled as follows; Tuesday, 31st October 2023 at 2:30 pm”