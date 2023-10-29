Mohbad: Reactions As Bella Shmurda Drops Another Song Tribute

The best friend of late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, Bella Shmurda has stirred reactions on social media as he releases another music tribute in honour of his late friend.

It would be recalled that weeks after the demise of Mohbad and his burial, Bella Shmurda released a tribute titled, “My Brother.”

Amid fighting for justice over his friend’s death, the music star releases a second tribute song titled, High Blood Pressure.

However, the news of his second tribute song to Mohbad, via his Instagram page has garnered reactions on social media as many have accused him of milking the loss of Mohbad.

Reactions as Bella Shmurda releases second tribute for Mohbad;

funatmosphere_ said: “I read comment section I just dey laugh, person dey do promo una think the death pain am a lot abi make una dey play na emotions go kee una for this country and una go learn in the hard way .”

jamalmorgan_ opined: “Una just Dey use Mohbad do promo.”

vickyranky06 wrote: “When he said Naira shld just turn himself in …. I thought he would be spilling a lot off his chest to help with the case .”

atynattah stated: “But why hasn’t Bella said anything he knows concerning the case yet??”

showlove47 added: “This one just dey use Mohbad to promote his songs … You no go station to give information about what u know, nothing nothing, nah to just to release song … Osilonse.”

