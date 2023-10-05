Mohbad: Primeboy Opens Up On Fight Between Mohbad, Wife Before Death

The childhood friend of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy who was declared wanted by the Lagos State Police Demand has claimed that the police lied about inviting him for questioning over the death of the late singer.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Benjamin Hundeyin on Thursday, confirmed that Primeboy had been taken into custody.

This came less than 24 hours after he was declared wanted and a N1 million bounty put on his head.

READ ALSO:

Speaking with the Police, Primeboy made several revelations including claims that Mohbad’s wife is trying to frame him, before turning himself in the police custody.

When he was asked about snubbing the police invitation, he said: “That’s a big lie, there is no way I will receive a message from the police and I will refuse them.

“Before being declared wanted I wanted to turn myself in, I mean to explain myself at the station because they started accusing me wrongly. People that I called said I should chill, I shouldn’t go anywhere and should wait for them to invite me.

“So I kept waiting and suddenly I found myself wanted online yesterday. People started calling me that N1 million for anyone who finds me and I was shocked and surprised.

“I called my lawyer and family and they said I should calm down and that nothing would happen, so far I know nothing about it.”

Speaking further, Primeboy also stated that he was not with Mohbad the day he died.

“I wasn’t with him when he died, because we departed after his show on Sunday.

“He chased me out of the car that day because he and his wife were having a hidden conversation, it was his family affair.

“I want justice for Mohbad and I want his wife to stop framing me online, that’s wrong.”