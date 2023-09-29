Mohbad: Portable Exposes Sam Larry’s Ex-Job Before Becoming Show Promoter

Following the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, controversial Afrobeats singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has revealed the former kind of business Sam Larry was into before he became a show promoter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Sam Larry, who is one of the prime suspects in the demise of Mohbad is currently in the custody of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday said Larry born Samson Balogun Eletu is assisting the police in the investigation into the late 27-year-old singer’s death.

This, however, did not sit well with Portable as he took to his social media handle to knock the police for its comment.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial singer vowed to spill everything he knew about Sam Larry to the kind of job he was into before he became a show promoter and Nigerian socialite.

Spilling the details he knows about him, Portable said prior to becoming a show promoter, Sam Larry had worked as a bouncer at events, noting that he had been the one who offered him advice to switch from being a bouncer to becoming a show promoter.

He added that people who have the gist about him are too scared to talk about Sam Larry, whom he helped turn into a show promoter.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this video;

khaymanofficial reacted: “If Dem allow this guy, he go open some secrets”

taozeefwesh said: “Nah real true him dey talk”

oflaylaylayy wrote: “Samlarry wey God don punish! Person wey dey insinuates for that video shoot wey e go scatter say ‘Boboyi oni kuronbi (Mohbad won’t leave that place’ meaning he would kil.l him there, dey tak say he has no hands. Kirikiri njo soapy!”

boycoloma commented: “Talk jare make everywhere scatter Alimi”

bhadboi_wealth11.11 penned: “Imagine portable in Bella position”

tommybomb_official remarked: “This boy no Dey fear anybody he go talk him mind first before he listens to your advice”

expensiveokiki said: “He pains me say portable no be mohbad friend walai”

Watch video below: