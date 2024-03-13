Mohbad: Police Speaks On Primeboy’s Re-Arrest

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked a report alleging that Afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, better known as Primeboy, was re-arrested over the death of his friend, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

New Telegraph recalls that Primeboy, who was earlier arrested following the controversy surrounding Mohbad’s death a few months ago, has been visiting the SCID every week since the commencement of the investigation.

However, reports emerged on Tuesday indicating that Primeboy was re-arrested during his visit to the State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti, Yaba.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the news, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday described the report as false.

Hundeyin stated that the singer was allowed to go home on Tuesday to report back on Wednesday (today).

New Telegraph gathered a report that the PPRO simply said the report is “False. He was allowed to go home and report back today.”