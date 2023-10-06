Mohbad: Police Never Invited Me Before Declaring Me Wanted –Primeboy

Singer Owodunni Ibrahim, popularly called Primeboy, has expressed shock that the police declared him wanted for allegedly refusing to honour their invitation over the death of over circumstances surrounding the death of another singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

Speaking on TVC before turning himself in on Wednesday, Primeboy said he was never invited by the police, adding that he tried to visit the police station to clear his name when people were tagging him to the death of his late friend.

He said: “I have never received a message of invitation from the police, it is a big lie that I did. Before this issue of declaring me wanted sprang up, I had wanted to explain myself at the station after people started accusing me of killing Mohbad.

“The people I reached out to, including my lawyer, advised that I should wait for a police invitation rather than going there to explain myself. “So it was a shock to see that the police had declared me wanted for N1 million to anyone who knew my whereabouts.”

While fielding questions on whether he was with Mohbad on his last show and if they had a brawl, Primeboy said they truly had issues but it was as a result of the misunderstanding he had with his wife while in the car with them on the day he went for his Ikorodu show.