MohBad: Police Fire Teargas At Lekki Tollgate (Video)

During the candlelight procession of the late Nigerian singer, MohBad, members of the Nigerian police force reportedly fired teargas at demonstrators at the Lekki tollgate who had gathered in large numbers to participate in a walk in honour of the late singer after they refused to disperse.

The peaceful walk for MohBad was conducted on Thursday evening, September 21, to honour and show how much he was loved, with the aim of drawing the attention of security agencies to initiate an investigation into the possible cause of his sudden death.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away on September 12, after he was injected by a nurse, however, the cause of his death remains unknown, but the investigative team carried out an autopsy, on Thursday to determine the cause of his death.

Following this, many of his supporters and concerned Nigerians held rallies across different parts of the country to commemorate his memory.

A significant number of individuals gathered at the Lekki tollgate for a candlelight procession to mourn the singer.

However, police officers arrived at the location during the late hours, urging and warning the peaceful attendees to return home due to the late hour.

A few minutes after the police warning, it was reported that tear gas was deployed by the police against the peaceful gathering due to their refusal to comply with the instructions and warnings of the Nigerian police force.

