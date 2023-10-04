Mohbad: Police Declares Primeboy Wanted

…bounty of N1m placed on him

As part of efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding the death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has declared one Owodunni Ibrahim aka Prime Boy wanted over the 27-year artiste’s death.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement on Wednesday said he was declared wanted after he his failure to honour the police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares him wanted.

Hundeyin said Ibrahim is approximately 1.64m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks, and Yoruba by the tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

He said if seen, the public should contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

New Telegraph reported that Naira Marley on Tuesday was apprehended by law enforcement officers after the singer presented himself before them following his invitation after he was alleged to have been involved in the circumstances that led to the singer’s demise.

Naira Marley was said to have been arrested hours after returning to the country from his foreign trip, a journey he claimed was to boost his music spread globally.