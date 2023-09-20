Mohbad: Oyo Speaker, Ogundoyin Joins Protesting Youths In Ibadan, Calls For Justice

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin on Wednesday joined hundreds of youths who were protesting the mysterious death of the young Nigerian hip-hop singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba Imole, (a.k.a.) Mohbad in Ibadan.

The protest walk tagged: “Justice For Mohbad”, which took off from Mokola moved towards Sango, Bodija and eventually terminated at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The Speaker and the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Adegoke Wasilat Adefemi, were dressed in black T-shirts and engaged in the walk with the youths who carried various placards and chanted different solidarity songs, calling for justice for the late Mohbad.

Hon. Ogundoyin who gave address at different points, commended the youth for standing up for justice, adding that all well-meaning Nigerians must lend their voices to call for justice for Mohbad.

Oyo Speaker who described Mohbad’s death as painful and shocking, said the deceased was a talented and highly inspired young musician whose songs are lyrical and melodious.

He said the late Mohbad who rose from grass to grace exhibited a great passion for music, saying: “It is unfortunate that Ilerioluwa Imole died in mysterious circumstances.

“The investigation team set up by the Nigeria Police Force must be thorough in their job. Everyone connected with the death of the young man must be questioned and investigated and the cause of his death must be unraveled.

“Why did the Police fail to investigate a petition he sent to them on constant threats to his life?”, he asked.

“There are video clips showing Mohbad being beaten and bullied, yet no one was arrested at that time and no one was prosecuted.

“He also did some audio recordings of his depressing situation and condition but nothing was done by the security agencies to secure the life of the promising singer. This is rather pathetic, pitiful and condemnable”, the Oyo Speaker said.