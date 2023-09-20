Mohbad: Osun Youths Give FG, Police 3-Day Ultimatum To Fish Out Killer

Following the circumstances surrounding the death of a popular hip hop artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, thousands of youths on Wednesday evening stormed the city of Osogbo, capital of Osun State to protest the mysterious death of a young singer.

The youths who gathered in their numbers at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo wore black dresses and carried placards with various inscriptions such as; “#JusticeforMohbad, “#WhoOffLight”, and “#FG must act now” among others urging President Tinubu and Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to fish out the killer(s) of the deceased with three days.

Speaking at the protest ground, One of the conveners, Olusayo Ogunleye, said they embarked on the peaceful protest to demand justice for their brother, mohBad whom they believed there was more to his death.

Ogunleye urged the concerned authorities to look into the circumstances surrounding his death within three days.

“We are here to seek justice for our brother, Mohbad. Whoever had hands in his death must be apprehended and punished. We want justice for the deceased.

“We are here to demand justice for our brother. We are giving the federal government and the Nigerian Police three days to fish out the killer(s).

Echoing similar views, Fisayo Aderemi called on the government to carry out a thorough investigation into the death of Mohbad.

She asked FG to also look into the hospital where the artist gave up the ghost and set up a committee to look into Marlian records and fish out the culprit(s).

“We want the Federal government to look into the hospital where mohbad died we want them to also look into Marlin’s record he has a deep reason to be called upon for an interview. ”

Recalls that Mohbad, a former signee of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley died last week at age 27.

Many unfounded reports making rounds on social media are accusing Naira Marley of alleged involvement in Mohbad’s death.