Mohbad, Omowunmi Were Living With Bella Shmurda – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo on Friday revealed that late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad and his wife, Omowunmi were both living with his close friend, Bella Shmurda.

The 46-year-old actress made this disclosure while providing more details on Mohbad’s assault, death and family saga in an interview with ace On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze.

Speaking on the relationship between the late singer and Bella Shmurda, Iyabo Ojo said when Mohbad’s wife was pregnant, she and the singer were squatting at Bella Shmurda’s house before they got their place and moved out.

She, however, noted that there clearly exists a problem between Mohbad’s father and his wife’s family.