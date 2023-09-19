Mohbad: Ogun Youths Stage Protest, Demand Justice (Photos)

Hundreds of youths in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday staged a protest, demanding justice for the death of a singer, Ireoluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The youths thronged major roads dressed in black attires with placards bearing different inscriptions.

The youths, who described themselves as fans of the late singer, barricaded the popular Panseke-Ibara-Adigbe road, disrupting both human and vehicular movements.

Policemen from Ibara police station were sighted at the scene of the protest to prevent the peaceful demonstration from being hijacked by hoodlums.

The protesters asked the government to beam its searchlight into whatever could have been responsible for his sudden death.

One of the female protesters, who spoke with our correspondent, said the Feel-Good crooner did not die a natural death.

The young lady, who identified herself as Joy Samuel, explained that the peaceful protest was to spur the police into expediting their investigation into the cause of Aloba’s death.

“We are here to seek justice for Mohbad and we are equally mourning that young talented artiste whose life was cut short due to the negligence of our government. When the youths come out to cry out about bullying, nobody listens to us, because we have nobody up there.

“We believe he didn’t die a natural death because he went through a lot; depression and bullying from his record label, from people around him. So we are here for him.

“We are also using this opportunity to talk to families to stand up for their loved ones if they are going through stuff. Speak for them, cry out, don’t leave them to their pains. This is not the fault of the government only, the family are also responsible for his death. They didn’t do the needful,” she explained.

Also, Bayo Adewale, one of the mourners bemoaned what he called the “hurried burial” of the late Aloba, a few hours after he died.

“I know there’s more to his death than meets the eye. Police said the body would be exhumed, but if they had done the needful at the time he wrote his petition to them, maybe he wouldn’t have died.

“We are only here in Abeokuta to demand justice and to mourn a great singer. May his soul rest in peace,” Adewale prayed.