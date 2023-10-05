Mohbad: Nigerians Dig Out Old Video Of Prime Boy Declared Wanted By Police

In the video, Primeboy is seen sitting with a drink in his hand, shaking his head with a sad expression, while music plays in the background.

The video was accompanied by a caption that reads, “Till We Meet Again Imole. No Friend Can Take Your Place. #justiceformohbad.”

The Primeboy’s tribute video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

Some found it amusing how he set up his phone and began shaking his head to pay tribute, while others claimed that Primeboy was being used as a scapegoat due to his status as a common man.

@thegirlkenzi reacted: “They’re using a nobody as a scapegoat in order to waive our eyes away from the real orchestrators and yes I want Primeboy to come in for questioning cause everybody is a suspect.”

@sir_eltee: “The fact that he set his camera, drank and acted sober is highly suspicious. I’m not saying he’s the one but it’s often those who are guilty that do things to remove suspicion from themselves!”

@stanbnx said: “More like bro was shooting music video because I don’t understand.”

@iameniolamyde said: “I hope Nairamarley and Sami Larry are both still in custody. While this one is being searched for, they must not be out of sight abeg!”

@L_am_dee91 said: “He might just be scared to go to the station because he doesn’t trust the NPF. That does not make him guilty, in this country things happen a lot to a common man and there’s nothing you can do when you don’t have or know anybody even if you are innocent. Do you know how many poor people are in jail because they don’t have a voice, pray you don’t find yourself in complicated situations in this devilish country called NIGERIA.”

@ebitamarauonana_ said: “They will most likely use this guy as a scapegoat. Watch The Black Book on Netflix to understand better.”

See the video below: