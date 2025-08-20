Mohbad: Naira Marley Urges Police To Reopen Investigation, Insists On Innocence

Nigerian rapper Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has urged the Lagos State Police Command to reopen investigations into the controversial death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly called Mohbad.

In a video broadcast on his official YouTube channel on Tuesday, the Marlian Records boss restated his innocence, calling on the police to re-arrest him, his associate Samson Balogun (aka Samlarry), and all other suspects in the case to ensure transparency and justice.

“I came back to Nigeria to support the police because I can see fingers pointing our way. I had to come back so they can check everything and ensure justice for Mohbad,” Marley said.

“I was in Panti for two months. After that, I was fighting for my passport, which they seized. I hadn’t seen him for over a year before his death. But if you ask me, I’ll tell the police to arrest everybody again and put a trustworthy officer in charge of the case.”

The rapper alleged a conspiracy during the initial probe, citing leaked group chats where the investigating officer and even a judge were mentioned.

He also revealed that he had reached an agreement with Mohbad’s lawyer to channel the late singer’s royalties to a family member appointed by the court to manage his estate.

Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023, under circumstances that triggered nationwide protests, was initially linked to the Marlian Music camp. Marley, Samlarry, and Mohbad’s childhood friend, Owodunni Ibrahim (aka Prime Boy), were all arrested but later released on bail.

An auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who administered injections to the singer before his death, remains at the center of the case.

While two separate autopsies could not establish a definitive cause of death due to the decomposed state of the body, the Lagos State Coroner’s Court later ruled that Mohbad’s death was not a result of foul play but medical negligence, directing the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute the nurse.

Marley’s fresh appeal to the police comes amid renewed calls from fans and the public for clarity and justice in Mohbad’s untimely passing.