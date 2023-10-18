Mohbad: Naira Marley Is A Criminal In UK, Prophet Tibetan Opens Up

Nigerian televangelist, Prophet Tibetan has made some shocking revelations about Marlin Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley.

Prophet Tibetan alleged that before Naira Marley returned to Nigeria, he was declared wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for a number of horrible offenses.

He also stated that the artist imported a lot of harmful hard drugs into the country, which is ruining the lives of many young people.

Preaching in his sermons, the prophet noted that the singer, although fully aware of the wickedness he is involved in, discovered a method to obtain official protection, which is the reason why human lives are meaningless to him

Speaking further, Prophet Tibetan also lashed out at Nigerian youths, saying they were the ones that gave Naira the status of deity that it had held up until the recent passing of his ex-signee, Mohbad.

He said, “Naira Marley is a criminal in London, but the youths fully accepted and praised him when he moved to Nigeria. Human life means nothing to him.”