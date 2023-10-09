Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Aloba’s experiences as an artist under Naira Marley’s Marlian Records label, have been included in the second-semester examination questions for engineering students at Rivers State University (RSU) in Port Harcourt.

New Telegraph reports that the Faculty of Engineering at Rivers State University (RSU) in Port Harcourt incorporated real-life contractual agreements between an employer and an employee, using the controversies surrounding Mohbad and Naira Marley’s issues in their second-semester examination questions.

Recall that Mohbad passed away unexpectedly a few weeks ago, leading to public outcry as his fans demanded justice for his death.

Following his death, videos and other evidence emerged online that depicted how the late singer was allegedly mistreated by his employer, Naira Marley, and one of his associates, Sam Larry. Both Naira Marley and Sam Larry are currently in police custody in connection with the case.

The examination question referred to all of the late singer’s efforts to terminate his contract with Marlins Records, and it required students to demonstrate their comprehension of the regulatory framework in employer/employee relationships using this controversial case study as a reference.

The question reads: “Mohbad was signed/ employed by Marlians Record in Nigeria, whose CEO is Naira Marley. Though the investigation is still ongoing, reports making the rounds on the internet have it that all attempts by Mohbad (the signee) to terminate the contract between himself and Marlians Record were resisted.

“With your knowledge of the regulatory framework of employer/employee relationship, discuss the concept of notice in an employment relationship. Who can terminate the contract of employment?”

See the photo of the question paper below.