The Lagos State Coroners’ Court, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, presided over by Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi, has been informed that the most crucial aspect of the autopsy to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad is being conducted in the United States of America (USA).

Addressing the court, counsel to the Lagos State Government (LASG), Mr O. Akinde, hinted to the Coroner that the autopsy on the external body of the deceased had been completed.

According to him, “the toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”

The revelation came sequel to the insistence of counsels to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, that of TNKay Music Worldwide, David Nawoola, representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran and Jennifer Nina.

In responding to Magistrate Shotobi’s query as to why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria, Akinde informed the Coroner that the state government decided to carry out the examination in the US because of the nature of various substances alleged to have either been injected or taken by the deceased and the need to prevent controversy over the autopsy report when finally presented.

The lawyer, who posited that it was also because the death of the deceased had become a worldwide issue, added that there was no point in inviting Professor Soyemi, the pathologist in Lagos, to present an incomplete report.

Earlier in the course of the proceeding, and while being led in evidence by counsel to the family of the deceased, Taiwo Olawanle, MohBad’s younger brother, Adura Aloba, who adopted all he had stated in a deposition as his evidence in the matter, revealed that on June 25, 2023, they had gone for a show at Elegushi Beach and Sammy Larry and his gang came to the venue and beat up the deceased.

In his words: “Sammy Larry threatened at the venue that anywhere he saw the deceased, he would kill him and his friends, one after the other.

“On the 10th of September 2023, the deceased went for a show at Ikorodu.

“Before the show started, he had been having issues with Prime Boy from home and after the show, they started the issue which resorted to a fight and the deceased hit his hand against the car glass.

“We got home that day and the deceased started complaining that he needed a nurse to treat his hand.

“We could not see a nurse that very day. One Ayobami Sodiq gave us the number of a nurse who administered an injection to the deceased.

“After the injection, the deceased started vomiting all the foods he ate. We rushed him to two hospitals. The first one is Curamed Hospital which confirmed the deceased had died, and the second hospital is Preze Hospital at Lekki which also confirmed the deceased to be dead.”

Under cross-examination by the state counsel, Adura said the deceased showed no sign nor complaint of illness before and after his performance at Ikorodu.

Further hearing on the matter has been adjourned until December 6 for Prime Boy to re-appear before the court.