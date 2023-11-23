Mohbad: Most Crucial Part Of Autopsy Being Conducted In USA — Lawyer

The Lagos State Coroners’ Court, Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu, presided over by Magistrate Adetayo Shotobi, was yesterday informed that the most crucial aspect of the autopsy to determine the cause of death of late music star, Ilerioluwa Aloba is being conducted in the United States of America (USA).

Addressing the court, counsel to the Lagos State Government, Mr O. Akinde, hinted to the Coroner that the autopsy on the external body of the deceased had been completed. According to him, “the toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”

The revelation came sequel to the insistence of counsels to the father of the deceased, David Fadimu, that of TNKay Music Worldwide, David Na- woola, representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran and Jennifer Nina.

In responding to Magistrate Shotobi’s query as to why the toxicology was taken abroad when there are toxicology laboratories in Nigeria, Akinde informed the Coroner that the state government decided to carry out the examination in the US because of the nature of various substances alleged to have either been injected or taken by the deceased and the need to prevent controversy over the autopsy report when finally presented.

The lawyer, who posited that it was also because the death of the deceased had become a worldwide issue, added that there was no point in inviting Professor Soyemi, the pathologist in Lagos, to present an incomplete report.