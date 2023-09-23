MohBad: More Powerful in Death!

Fans and admirers of promising Nigerian music act, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba better known as MohBad, woke up last Sunday to the sad news of his untimely death. The circumstances surrounding his tragic end at age 27 have sparked lots of speculations, with accusing fingers pointing towards some of his colleagues, including the owner of a record label responsible for the release of some of his songs.

How it all started……

As at 2019 and at the age of 23, MohBad was already an online music sensation, but he was still struggling and looking forward to making it big in the Nigerian music scene. Unknown to many, he was formerly known as 2Black, but got his popular moniker, MohBad, after wowing a music producer who said his verses were mind-blowing.

Many of his short videos had gone viral owing to his well-crafted and acceptable use of words and the weaving of Yoruba, one of Nigeria’s indigenous languages, into his songs. In the same year 2019, the owner of the aforementioned record label was arrested in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering.

After the record label’s ordeal with the anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), MohBad reached out to him on Instagram to seek collaboration on one of his songs. The conversation however, drifted away from a duet to getting MohBad signed on to the record label. Thus, MohBad was officially signed to Marlin music record label in December 2019.

The Good

As it turned out, all through 2019 till October 25, 2022 when Mohbad’s management announced his exit from the record label, it was all smooth and rosy between him and the owner. While the good times lasted, MohBad worked tirelessly, releasing many singles with at least five of them becoming hit songs of the Afrobeats movement.

From ‘Ponmo’ to ‘Feel Good’ and ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke),’ MohBad churned out hits on Marlian music label and worked with notable music producers including Rexxie, P. Beat and Austin Sinister. From the Headies Awards to The Beatz Awards, Mohbad’s fame knew no bounds and he churned out songs that produced an EP entitled; ‘Light (Imole)’ in 2019 and ‘Peace’ in 2022.

Despite releasing many feel-good songs to the delight of fans and music lovers, Imole, as MohBad became known after the release of his first EP, started having cracks in his relationship with the owner and other executives of Marlin music record label.

The nightmares

It was alleged that the discord between Mohbad and the owner of Marlian record label stemmed from the artiste’s refusal to participate in alleged drug peddling operations. According to reports, while the relationship that existed between the owner of the record label and MohBad appeared smooth outwardly, darker secrets lay beneath the surface.

Various reports claimed that part of the obligations of all music acts signed to the record label in question include alleged initiation into drug peddling and taking an oath of secrecy. Mohbad’s reluctance to partake in these activities reportedly triggered a bitter feud that ultimately led to his exit from the record label.

MohBad’s management later announced his exit from the record label while his legal team released a statement asserting that his exit was as a result of the constant attacks orchestrated by the label’s owner as well as unpaid royalties since 2019.

Bloody assault

In October 2022, Mohbad had alleged that his then record label’s head honcho, Naira Marley assaulted him. The musician shared footage of himself, highlighting a number of bloody bruises he had sustained during the fracas. He narrated his ordeal thus: “They threw me on the floor and trampled on me. My life is at stake. I am still getting threats.”

In the same social media post, Mohbad claimed members of Marley’s music label assaulted him for requesting a new manager. But in his reaction, Naira Marley dismissed the allegations with a wave of the hand. He accused MohBad of not being in his right senses while making the assault allegation.

“If Mohbad did not do a video, I would not something big. Obviously, he is not in his right sense. It is obvious he is not in the right state of mind. Why will I touch Mohbad or allow anyone to touch Mohbad? When he is back in his right sense, he will explain himself and apologise as usual,” he countered.

Mohbad later terminated his contract with Naira Marley’s Marlian Records. He also dropped a song that addressed an allegation of drug abuse levelled against him, saying he has since quit smoking ‘ganja’ (marijuana). Mohbad didn’t stop at that. In the track titled, TIFF, he called out Naira Marley and Marlian Records for issuing threats to his parents.

The ugly

Things grew from worse to ugly between MohBad and the executives of the record label, while several videos of physical assault and harassment went viral on the social media in the second and third quarters of 2022. The once rosy relationship that existed between the music act and his one-time record label degenerated so badly that even after parting ways with the record label, MohBad repeatedly raised the alarm over threats to his life allegedly originating from its owners.

Adding to the grim narrative, videos circulating online featured MohBad lamenting how his life had taken a downward spiral since his return after an NDLEA (Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency) operation. Notably, the agency had conducted a raid on the residence of the record label’s owner in February 2022 and arrested MohBad and others associated with the record label after recovering illicit drugs and cannabis in the house.

Subsequently, MohBad alleged that executives of the record label and their aides were frustrating his efforts of growing in the music industry at different times on his social media accounts. As if his battles with the record label were not enough, MohBad’s health deteriorated so much that in October 2022, the singer took to social media to reveal a startling diagnosis – he had been identified as an emergency hypertensive patient at just 26.

In a tweet, he expressed the gravity of his health condition, denying any involvement with drugs or alcohol and pleading for support. “I’m not intoxicated, but l have just been diagnosed as an emergency hypertensive patient. I’m not on drugs or drinks and my life is at stake. I’m still getting threats,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Despite his health conditions, he was again assaulted by men believed to be acting under the instructions of the boss of the record label with which he had had a running battle. In a petition dated June 27, 2023, Mohbad formally sought the intervention of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) after he was assaulted during a music video shoot with another music act, Zlatan Ibile.

In his petition, Mohbad cited threats to his life and detailed how some individuals stormed and disrupted the video shoot, causing damage to the set and equipment. MohBad narrated how he was assaulted by a singer and music promoter believed to be a close associate of the record label’s owner together with 15 others. Until his death, the record label’s owner and MohBad could not make up as they avoided each other like a plague.

Promoters’ gang up

A month before his death, Mohbad during an interview made a shocking revelation of how show promoters were avoiding him, because he was no longer with Marlian Records. “Show promoters did not want to pick me for shows because I left a label. If they want to reach out to me, they still go back to the label. And the label keeps saying ‘That boy is not really okay here’,” he lamented.

The struggle

While it is public knowledge that MohBad’s father, Joseph Aloba, is a clergyman, not many are aware that the late singer’s music artistry was one of the traits he picked up from his dad. Unknown to many, Aloba senior was a talented singer in his heyday and was popular as a member of a few choirs before he moved on to start a church he leads as the shepherd.

After the singer’s death, his father claimed he had a premonition but thought the battle had been fought and won in his dream. MohBad’s battle as a young boy growing up with a single dad spurred him into working hard for every penny. He was closer to his father, who raised him and his siblings. Interestingly, in the midst of his battles, MohBad and his lover of many years, Omowunmi, welcomed their first and only child, Liam. The partners welcomed Liam in May 2023.

Like Dagrin, Like MohBad

While Nigerias are still reeling in the major loss Mohbad’s death has caused in the music industry, one is perhaps forced to liken his death to that of the late Olaitan Oladapo Olaonipekun, better known as Dagrin, whose tragic death equally shook the industry, but was quick to move on.

Shortly after Dagrin’s death, his new single ‘If I die’ shocked the industry as the lyrics were seen as a premonition of his death same for MohBad whose death music ‘Walking death’ is currently holding number 1 spot on several music platforms. In death, MohBad has found the fame and acclaim he sought while alive. In death, he has become more powerful, his popularity had soared astronomically.

Many people who hitherto hadn’t heard of the singer have become not only acutely aware of his songs, struggles and travails but have joined in the call for justice for MohBad given the circumstances of his death at just 27. Following the outrage and outcry, the police had to exhume his body for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The desire of Nigerians, as it’s now, is that if his death was as a result of foul play, those culpable are brought to book.

Nigerian celebrities speak about Mohbad

Mohbad, a vibe while alive -Ayo Adesanya, actress

I met you in Dubai in 2021. The first thing you said was, ‘I enjoyed your movies ma’am’. I remember vividly what you told me in the video. When I said ‘ko po ke’, you said I should say ‘opo danu danu’. You were indeed a vibe when you were alive. You will surely be missed. May your soul rest in perfect peace, Imole.

Mohbad’s death so hard to accept -Iyabo Ojo, actress

Death is one shocking and painful reality that is inevitable. It’s so hard to accept. Mohbad, I will never forget those three days we toured the UK together for the African Music festival. You’re very calm, respectful and at the same time, jovial. May your gentle soul rest in peace. My condolences go out to your family, most especially your dear wife and son. May God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

I won’t get tired reminding people about death -Jide Awobona, actor

I won’t get tired of reminding us all, stop teaching people how to grief, stop teaching people how to react to situations, this is death, one debt we all must pay. No one is immune to it, a respecter of no one. #rip- mohbad.

He’s free-spirited, decent and humble till death -Kiekie, skit maker/actress

You asked me to make this video for you in Yankee. I sent it to you and you started hailing me. You are always free-spirited, very decent and humble till the end. Imole, your voice is literally replaying in my head. I can’t stop seeing you in my living room. God knows best. Imole!

Few took him seriously; many believed he’s unserious -Eniayenfe, actress

He died (and) over 30,000 upload Imole’s pictures with loads of emotional captions. He dropped a song, 1,000 only vibes to it and 2,000 called it trash. He need- ed self-attention from people while he was battling his life. Only a few took him seriously while many took him unserious. You all should note this… Life and tomorrow is not promising.

Critical analysis of one of his music titled ‘Sorry’

It is not out of place to state that Mohbad was a prophet of sorts as he passed strong messages with his songs and lyrics. Lyrics is what makes the music not just the sound and the beat. Those are just supporting themes. However, there was another version of his song titled; “Sorry” where he narrated the stories surrounding his life, saying…

This kind life e tire me

Daddy no get salary

Ten years I no see money

Step mother no care

Landlord e dey worry

My brothers are hungry

Daddy gathers money make I go poly

I go poly but i no go class daddy I am sorry

The first part of the song talked about the hardship his parents are facing, the maltreatment of his step mother, the landlord threats, his brothers staying all days without food. All these are more than enough for anyone to be misled and get involved in anything just to change the cause of their lives and that was exactly what Mohbad did.

In the second verse of the Lyrics, he went on to say that…

I don dey do Yahoo

I don dey chop banku

Omo pastor ti wonu aye

He just made it clear that even though he is a Pastor’s son; all that is no longer matter as he had decided to be part of any- thing that can bring in money and eradicate poverty out of his family.

The third version of the lyrics hit hard on his parents and their failure as parents; saying

Mummy just dey pray

Daddy just dey pray for me

Make e better for me

Me I no go school

Only thing I fit do

Music me I choose

Parents should pay closer attention to their children and be sure of the kind of friends they keep and the things they do. Praying for your children is never enough, wisdom demands that you get fully involveys in their lives and be sure of what they are doing that requires your prayers, so that you don’t end up praying for them doing the wrong things. The last part of the song talks about he giving up on life and his total confusion of what life has in stock for him, saying…

This kind life e tire me

Eshi biri biri ke bo mi o

Iwaju loloko yi wa mi’lo

eyin sa loloko yí wa mi’lo

Mi o mo

Eshi biri biri ke bo mi o

Iwaju loloko yi wa mi’lo

eyin sa loloko yí wa mi’lo

Mi o mo

A confusing state of mind is a dead zone, a place of delusional and depression. A state where all the wrong things seem right even when you are so sure that whatever is flying through your mind is never the right thing.

I’d heard both parents talking about he giving them money, they’d never talked about he telling them or discussing with them of his challenges, fears, plans and future; that speaks volumes.

I’m sorry to say this, but his lyrics on this song, speaks more of his parents failing him big time. And if you are a parent, please pay attention to your children and be their closest friend. Not all the children that have the mental capacity to say no to what they believe is not right for them.

Some of us are strong enough to walk away from anything and anyone we consider unhealthy to our well- being. Some don’t know how to. Either way, parents, pay attention to your children, question their source of in- come and find out what the plans regard- ing their life is. It’s important.