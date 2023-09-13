Mohbad Laid To Rest (Video)

Late Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has finally been laid to rest in Ikorodu, Lagos State, a day after his death.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the singer died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27.

However, the cause of his death hasn’t yet been officially confirmed, but there are rumours that the Nigerian singer died at a hospital whose name is yet to be revealed after he was injected due to complaints of an ear infection.

READ ALSO:

Fans and well-wishers of the singer have taken to different media platforms to mourn him.

See some reactions to his burial below:

@IchieCzar: “Still asking the rush in burying him no autopsy abi Una sabi Wetin cause the death? This is paining me.”

@Hibrahym22: “With the tense situation and all the emotions, do you think Zino or Naira Marley would leave there unharmed if they were present.”

@BossEmpireNG: “This one pain me oooo…. but omo anything wey for carry Zinoleesky or Naira Marley near this funeral, dem for sha collect am o.”

@Goldebeey: “That’s how everyone will end their journey in life only time and hour that is different, May his soul Rest in peace.”

@OlumideBaruwa: “Why are they in a hurry to bury this guy? They are supposed to do an autopsy on his dead body. Hahaha.”

Watch the video of the singer being laid to rest below:



Finally, Mohbad is laid to rest. Non of his record label dudes showed up to at least give him final respect May Mohbad find peace Obi cubana| Tinubu| Banky W| Lagos| Ilorin| Niger| Abuja| Psquare| Yoruba pic.twitter.com/9ZRtUsMMp2 — Alákòwé (@alakowee) September 13, 2023