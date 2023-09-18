Mohbad: Lagos Police Commissioner Inaugurates 13-Man Team To Investigate Death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the mysterious death of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In his speech on Monday to inaugurate the investigation team, Lagos State Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa said that everybody linked to the death of Mohbad will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.

It will be recalled that on Saturday, it was reported that The Lagos State Police Command will commence a full investigation into the death of singer llerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, indicating the possibility of exhuming the singer’s remains.

The 27-year-old’s death on Tuesday evening sparked public outcry for the authorities to unravel what many have described as suspicious circumstances.

According to a statement Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the probe follows “growing public concerns” and a preliminary police review of the general circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

The objective of the investigation, it said, is to establish facts, “clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served through a meticulous process that will deploy all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation), as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this nature”

The police boss reportedly constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to coordinate the investigation.

The team, which reportedly comprises seasoned homicide detectives, is tasked with aggregating all allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from various sources on the death of the singer and undertaking a professional, diligent, and timely investigation.

“In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise,” the police noted.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.”