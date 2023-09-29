Mohbad: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Connection With Sam Larry

Nigerian controversial investigative journalists, Kemi Olunloyo has broken down in tears as she denies having any connections with popular socialite and show promoter, Samson Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Kemi Olunloyo said she is not in contact with Sam Larry, adding that Nigerians should at least respect her old age and stop falsely accusing her.

She also disclosed that she has given every information she knows about the death of the 27-year-old Afrobeat singer, Mohbad in an interview with NTA.

She also cried out, saying if she had remained at her Ajah home because of the untrue rumours about her, boys might have attacked her there.

New Telegraph recalls that Kemi Olunloyo has been vocal on the demise of Mohbad and has been questioning the paternity of Mohbad’s son.

