Mohbad Just Died And Everybody Has Moved On – Omahlay (Video)

Following the demise of Mohbad, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Omahlay has emphasized the need to live life as he reflects on how quickly some people have moved on after Mohbad’s demise.

During a recent interview, Omahlay expressed the pain of losing the 27-year-old singer while pointing out how easily people move on.

Omahlay who had once had his own downtime further advised people to live their lives for themselves and not for others because when one’s life is gone, life continues.

Omahlay emphasized how painful the loss of Mohbad was for him because of the close relationship they shared.

He said, “I must say this, you have to live your life. Mohbad just passed and it broke me down so badly but if you go on Instagram now, you will see everybody vibing. Everybody has moved on; you have to live your life. Don’t let anybody kill it for you. I’m so sad, he’s my boy; he’s like family.” Watch the video below … “Mohbad just passed, it broke me down so much… Everybody has moved on. You have to live your life” – Omah Lay pic.twitter.com/BrcfRZonO5 — @ (@OneJoblessBoy) September 18, 2023