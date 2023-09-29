MohBad: Journalists Stopped From Inquest

…As Coroner sits on preliminary enquiries

Journalists were today barred from covering the Coroner’s inquest into the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad, at the Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Judiciary correspondents who had stormed the court were barred from gaining access to the courtroom, and no reason was given for the development.

New Telegraph learnt that the Coroner, Magistrate Taofikat Adedayo Shotobi, informed parties in the inquest that the day’s proceedings were to discuss the modalities for hearing of evidence.

Meanwhile, the hearing of evidence has been adjourned until October 13, 2023.

After the proceedings, Mrs Funmi Falana, who represented Mohbad’s family alongside other lawyers at the inquest, told reporters that the legal team would bring witnesses to the inquest to ensure that the cause of justice is served.

In a letter dated September 18, 2023, the law firm of Falana had urged the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In her response to the firm’s letter, Magistrate Shotobi said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of the state, Justice Mojisola Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Section 14 & 15 of the Coroners’ System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Mohbad died about two weeks ago at the age of 27.