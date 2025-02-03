Mohbad: Iyabo Ojo Calls Out Naira Marley Over Negligence

Share

Nollywood actress and TikTok sensation, Iyabo Ojo, has addressed her past relationship with Naira Marley and her stance on the ongoing controversies surrounding the tragic death of the late Afrobeat singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

In a detailed statement issued on Monday, Iyabo Ojo clarified her involvement with Naira Marley, revealing that she had supported him and other young musicians by promoting their songs and offering platforms for exposure.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page on Monday clarifying the relationship she shared with Marley as their past conversations resurfaced on Marley’s Instagram story.

She cited examples such as allowing her lounge to be used for shows and introducing artists to music producers, including Marley.

However, Iyabo Ojo expressed disappointment in Naira Marley’s inaction when allegations surfaced about Sam Larry, his associate, bullying Mohbad.

She emphasized that while she never directly accused Marley of being involved in Mohbad’s death, evidence pointed to threats against the young artist’s life.

She further criticized Marley’s failure to intervene in the alleged harassment and highlighted other allegations linked to him, vowing to pursue legal action if necessary.

Iyabo Ojo reaffirmed her commitment to standing against injustice, irrespective of personal relationships.

The statement comes amid rising calls for accountability in Mohbad’s death, which has sparked nationwide conversations about bullying and exploitation in Nigeria’s music industry.

