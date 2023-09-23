New Telegraph

September 23, 2023
Mohbad: I Regret Tattooing Naira Marley’s Face on My Body – Skit Maker, Mandy Kiss

Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has said she regrets tattooing the face of rapper Naira Marley on her thighs following the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

It would be recalled that there have been allegations linking Naira Marley to the sudden death of Mohbad.

Reacting via her Instagram story, Mandy expressed regrets for idolizing the Marlian Music boss.

She wrote: “I regretted the day I tattooed your face on my laps, Naira Marley. “You’re a big m*ss. “Best day of my life is June 30, the day I erased ur face.”

